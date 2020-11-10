Ex-MoFo associates push to keep bias claims alive in 'mommy track' lawsuit

Two former Morrison & Foerster associates who accuse the firm of discriminating against pregnant women and mothers are doubling down on their claims as a judge weighs whether to toss their lawsuit.

In separate opposition motions filed in San Francisco federal court on Monday, plaintiffs Sherry William and Joshua Ashley Klayman reiterated allegations that Morrison & Foerster placed them on the “mommy track” after they had children and took maternity leave. The case was originally filed in April 2018 as a proposed class action, with the plaintiffs seeking $100 million.

