MoFo looks to wipe out final claims in female associates' 'mommy track' suit

Morrison & Foerster is looking to dislodge the final claims in a 2018 lawsuit accusing the firm of discriminating against pregnant women and mothers in associate pay and promotions.

The firm filed motions for summary judgment Monday in San Francisco federal court, arguing the facts undermine the allegations of plaintiffs Sherry William and Joshua Ashley Klayman that the firm put them on the “mommy track” after they had children and took maternity leave.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33V5PqI