MoFo launches pro bono accelerator for Black startup founders

Black startup founders and entrepreneurs face a long line of hurdles. Between securing funding, building an effective team and marketing products and services, legal costs and requirements can get overlooked.

Morrison & Foerster hopes to mitigate those challenges with its Black Venture Accelerator, a program that offers pro bono legal services to Black entrepreneurs and their businesses. The program will also provide networking opportunities, educational resources and mentorship.

