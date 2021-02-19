Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
MoFo launches pro bono accelerator for Black startup founders

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Black startup founders and entrepreneurs face a long line of hurdles. Between securing funding, building an effective team and marketing products and services, legal costs and requirements can get overlooked.

Morrison & Foerster hopes to mitigate those challenges with its Black Venture Accelerator, a program that offers pro bono legal services to Black entrepreneurs and their businesses. The program will also provide networking opportunities, educational resources and mentorship.

