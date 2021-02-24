UPDATE 1-Hungary's MOL aims to boost EBITDA, speed up transformation

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL updated its long-term strategy on Wednesday, setting its sights on increasing its EBITDA to $2.6 billion by 2025 from $2.3 billion this year and speeding up its transformation to a low-carbon business model.

Central Eastern Europe’s (CEE) leading fuel retailer will spend $1 billion on new, low-carbon and sustainable projects, while transformation capital expenditure in its downstream operations could reach $4.5 billion in the next 10 years, it said.

MOL plans to accelerate fuel-to-chemicals transformation in its downstream segment, with the aim of “becoming a leading sustainable chemicals company in CEE”, it said in a statement.

The company cut refinery output, introduced part-time work and cut salaries for some staff last year as the pandemic hit oil prices.

Last week MOL reported fourth-quarter net profits below expectations but raised its EBITDA target for 2021.

“We have observed an unprecedented pace of changes around us recently, including rapid progress in the green energy transition,” chairman and chief executive Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement.

“Our updated strategy seeks to accelerate our transformation process to enhance MOL’s resilience.”

“Keeping a strong financial profile through a robust balance sheet and ample financial headroom remains a priority. This flexibility may be used to fund new business opportunities, including cash-generative M&A,” it said.

MOL operates refineries in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia and has exploration and production assets in the North Sea and countries including Pakistan, Iraq, and Russia.