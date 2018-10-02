EBRD-led consortium buys stake in Moldova's largest bank

CHISINAU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A consortium led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Tuesday bought a 41 percent stake in Moldova’s largest bank, aiming to bring more transparency to a financial system recovering from a $1 billion fraud.

The EBRD and two private equity firms bought shares in Moldova Agroindbank, which has a market share of 30 percent and whose stock had been frozen by regulators and put up for auction to strategic investors. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; editing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)