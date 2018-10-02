FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 2, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

EBRD-led consortium buys stake in Moldova's largest bank

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A consortium led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Tuesday bought a 41 percent stake in Moldova’s largest bank, aiming to bring more transparency to a financial system recovering from a $1 billion fraud.

The EBRD and two private equity firms bought shares in Moldova Agroindbank, which has a market share of 30 percent and whose stock had been frozen by regulators and put up for auction to strategic investors. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; editing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.