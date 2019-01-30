Moldova looks to wrap up Moldindconbank sale before February election

CHISINAU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Moldova’s bid to sell Moldindconbank, the country’s second-largest bank, faces delay if it cannot be concluded before a Feb. 24 parliamentary election, Central Bank Governor Octavian Armasu told Reuters.

Last week the central bank announced it had given permission to Bulgarian fund DOVERIE United Holding to buy a 64 percent stake in Moldindconbank.

But opinion polls suggest no party will win an outright majority in the election, setting the scene for months of coalition talks and there needs to be a functioning government in place for the sale to be approved.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has told Reuters he is ready to call snap polls again if no viable government formed.

And under Moldovan law, if the sale does not go through by April then shares in Moldindconbank can be sold on the open market and the price progressively reduced if no buyers emerge.

“There is a risk that we will not have a government by that date (April),” Armasu said.

“That is why I say the window of opportunity is quite narrow.”

DOVERIE’s press office said the deal was a good opportunity but said a “complicated procedure” lay ahead. “We cannot commit to specific deadlines and results,” a spokesman said.

The government is seeking to sell Moldindconbank to a foreign investor as part of a clean-up of the financial system backed by the International Monetary Fund and other donors after a $1 billion bank fraud plunged the country into crisis in 2014-2015.

The central bank froze shares of Moldindconbank in October 2016 believing its ownership structure was opaque.

“My major concern is that (if no viable foreign buyer is found) then we don’t know what kind of investors we are getting,” Armasu said.

“Then it’s a big risk of getting an orchestrated takeover of the bank. I see this alternative as a very dangerous one. So, I’m really happy that we managed to find an investor at the last minute which we believe is good enough to buy this bank.”

Moldovan authorities have worked to restore faith in the financial system after the disappearance of $1 billion from three banks with opaque ownership structures.

Known locally as the “theft of the century”, the scandal triggered street protests, the IMF and the European Union froze aid, the leu currency plunged to record lows and inflation climbed to double digits.

Since that time, Moldova has sold stakes in its largest and third-largest banks to foreign investors.

“I would say the situation radically changed. We have not finished yet but I would say 75 percent of the banking system today is in good hands,” Armasu said. (Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by Jason Neely)