Moldovan parliament appoints finance minister central bank governor

CHISINAU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moldova’s parliament on Thursday voted to confirm Finance Minister Octavian Armasu as the new central bank governor, following the resignation of Sergiu Cioclea earlier in November.

Cioclea told Reuters last week that Moldova had turned the corner on bringing more transparency to its banking system following a $1 billion scandal that plunged the eastern European country into political and economic turmoil. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Robin Pomeroy)