UPDATE 1-Moldova approves sale of Moldindconbank stake to foreign investor

CHISINAU, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Moldova has approved the sale of a 64 percent stake in its second-largest lender Moldindconbank to Bulgarian fund DOVERIE United Holding , the central bank said on Tuesday.

Moldindconbank will be the third major bank sold to a foreign investor as part of a clean-up of the banking system, backed by the International Monetary Fund and other donors, after a $1 billion fraud shook the economy.

DOVERIE United Holding was not immediately available for comment.

Selling Moldindconbank will help Moldova meet the terms of its IMF programme, which requires making bank ownership more transparent.

The central bank said it “considers the potential investor’s intention as a notable opportunity to develop Moldindconbank on a long-term basis and to increase the competitiveness and quality of services offered to its clients.”

In October, a consortium led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development bought a 41 percent stake in Moldova’s largest lender, Moldova-Agroindbank.

The authorities have worked to restore faith in the financial system after Moldova was plunged into crisis in 2014-2015 following the disappearance of $1 billion from three banks with opaque ownership structures.

Known locally as the “theft of the century”, the scandal triggered street protests, the IMF and the European Union froze aid, the leu currency plunged to record lows and inflation climbed to double digits. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Alexaner Tanas Additional reporting from Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia: Editing by Edmund Blair)