CHISINAU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moldova’s President Igor Dodon said he had approved the appointment of Ion Chicu as the new Finance Minister by decree on Monday.

Chicu, a 46-year-old senior finance ministry official, was appointed after his predecessor Octavian Armasu became the new central bank governor in late November. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)