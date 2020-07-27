Bonds News
IMF, Moldova reach provisional deal on $558 mln, 3-year loan programme - IMF statement

July 27 (Reuters) - Moldova and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new $558 million, three-year loan programme for the eastern European country, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

The staff level agreement is subject to approval by IMF Management and the Executive Board.

The board is expected to decide in September, subject to Moldova implementing a number of prior actions, including in the areas of central bank independence, financial sector oversight and fiscal transparency, the IMF said. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

