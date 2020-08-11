Company News
August 11, 2020 / 5:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Molecular Partners gets Swiss govt payment for early COVID candidate

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swiss biotechnology company Molecular Partners is getting a payment from the Swiss government in the “high single digit millions” of Swiss francs to reserve doses of an early-stage drug candidate it hopes will work against COVID-19.

“The initial supply agreement secures the right to purchase 200,000 doses, with the potential to purchase up to an additional 3 million doses,” said Molecular Partners on Tuesday. The company hopes to start initial clinical studies later this year on the experimental drug, called MP0420. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below