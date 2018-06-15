Molecular Partners says 5 of 8 patients responded in multiple myeloma trial

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners said on Friday that five of eight patients with advanced multiple myeloma in a Phase II study showed an objective response to a combination therapy that includes an investigational drug from the Swiss company.

The Zurich-based company said median duration of treatment for patients who responded to its cocktail of MP0250, its pipeline hopeful, with Takeda’s Velcade and dexamethasone was 22.5 weeks. It is now recruiting patients for a higher dosing, in hopes it will boost effectiveness.

“We are very encouraged by the initial activity and the safety profile of MP0250 in combination with (Velcade) and dexamethasone, even at the low dose of MP0250,” Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer of Molecular Partners, said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Sunil Nair)