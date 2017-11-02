FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Molina Health posts quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 8:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insurer Molina Health posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer Molina Healthcare Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, hit by lower enrollments and higher costs.

Molina’s results come at a time when the insurance market is in a mayhem over President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap off billions of dollars in subsidies, that help health insurers give discounts to low-income families.

The company posted a net loss of $97 million, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $42 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.03 billion from $4.55 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.