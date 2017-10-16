REFILE-Owner of failed airline Monarch should contribute to customer repatriation - UK transport minister

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The owner of failed British airline Monarch should in principle foot some of the bill for a massive repatriation effort co-ordinated by the country’s aviation authority, British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Monday.

Asked by lawmakers whether Greybull Capital, owner of Monarch, should contribute to the costs of returning tourists to Britain, Grayling said, “There’s no formal legal mechanism that we can use, but in terms of the principle I completely agree.”

"I would hope that if any of the creditors end up with money in pocket, whether they might indeed consider doing that."