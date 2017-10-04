Trade union Unite to pursue legal action for Monarch workers who lost jobs

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British trade union Unite said on Wednesday it would launch legal action on behalf of over 1,800 workers who lost their jobs when Monarch Airlines went in to administration earlier in the week.

The airline collapsed on Monday and made 90 percent of the staff on Monarch Airlines and Travel Group redundant, after falling victim to intense competition for flights and a weaker pound.

The union said it would lodge employment tribunal proceedings over the company’s failure to consult the workers on redundancies, and said the employers had not given the necessary notice or statutory pay.

“Unite is doing everything it can to assist former Monarch workers in securing new jobs, offering free legal advice and launching legal action to secure the compensation they are owed, as well as helping members find jobs with other airlines,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said in a statement.

“The manner in which Monarch went into administration and the way the government allowed it happen means there is a strong claim for compensation by former Monarch workers.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)