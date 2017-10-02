FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monarch collapse is not a sign of general aviation sector problems -minister
#Industrials
October 2, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 18 days ago

Monarch collapse is not a sign of general aviation sector problems -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The collapse of Monarch Airlines is not indicative of wider problems in the sector, British transport minister Chris Grayling said in a speech on Monday.

Britain’s Monarch Airlines collapsed on Monday, causing the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of holidays, after falling victim to intense competition for flights and a weaker pound.

“Let nobody think this is a sign of general problems in our aviation sector,” Grayling said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
