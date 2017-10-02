FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Other airlines could hire workers from Monarch -UK minister
October 2, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 18 days ago

Other airlines could hire workers from Monarch -UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Monday he had spoken to other airlines about hiring those employees who are losing their jobs after Monarch Airlines went into administration overnight.

Describing it as a very difficult day for employees, Grayling told BBC television that he had “already spoken to other airlines who think they are a first rate team of people working for Monarch and are looking to try and hire some of them.”

“This is a really difficult day for all those people (customers). My heart goes out to all those who are going to be disappointed this morning. This is obviously something that is beyond the control of government, we are doing our best to make sure that those people who are stranded and can’t get back otherwise will be able to do so.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

