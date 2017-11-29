CORRECTED-Budget carrier Wizz scoops Monarch's Luton airport slots

(Corrects reference to IAG deal, paragraph 3)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air said it would fly two more aircraft from London’s Luton airport after securing take-off and landing slots there from failed carrier Monarch Airlines.

Wizz, listed in London but with the majority of its operations focused on Europe, said it would increase its fleet at Luton by two aircraft to total seven and pushing up its capacity at the airport by 18 percent.

Earlier this week, British Airways owner IAG bought valuable take-off and landing slots at London’s Gatwick airport, beating off competition from other airlines.

EasyJet, Wizz and Norwegian had expressed their interest in acquiring Monarch's slots at London's Luton and Gatwick airports.