UPDATE 1-London court rules that Monarch cannot sell airport slots

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Failed airline Monarch does not have the right to sell its airport takeoff and landing slots, potentially the most valuable remaining part of the business, a court in London ruled on Wednesday, in a blow to administrators seeking to recoup money.

The High Court rejected Monarch’s claim that it must be allocated slots for the summer 2018 schedule and said the airline’s slots will be placed into a pool for allocation.

Administrators at KPMG had sought a judicial review to establish if they had the right to sell airport slots, reportedly worth 60 million pounds ($79 million).

Judge Peter Gross dismissed their claim, saying that as Monarch was no longer flying and was unlikely to do so in the future, Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) had no duty to assign them slots.

“There is no more than a theoretical possibility of Monarch emerging as a going concern or resuming the operation of air services,” Gross told the court.

Lawyers for Monarch sought permission to appeal the ruling. Gross said a decision on whether to grant an appeal would be adjourned until the full judgment was written.

British Airways owner IAG, easyJet, Norwegian and Wizz Air have all expressed interest in acquiring Monarch’s slots, especially at London’s Gatwick and Luton airports.

The court’s ruling means that the slots will go into the pool, and they will be assigned by ACL. A slot allocation conference began on Wednesday in Madrid.

Judge Gross also said he intended to grant a stay on the ruling until 1600 GMT on November 17 with regards to the slots at Luton and Gatwick. There was no stay given for the ruling on Monarch’s Manchester and Birmingham slots.

The sudden collapse of Monarch last month meant that over one hundred thousand holidaymakers needed repatriation by British authorities.

Monarch investor Greybull Capital has agreed in principle that it should contribute to those costs should it emerge from the administration process in credit, a prospect less likely if administrators can’t sell or exchange airport slots.

“The legal case deals with novel and complex issues,” a spokesman for Greybull Capital said, adding it was a matter for KPMG.

“Greybull can do little more than await the outcome of the administration process.”

KPMG and ACL were not immediately available for comment.

Germany’s Air Berlin also collapsed this summer, but a government loan kept it going while administrators negotiated a carve-up of its assets, including slots at airports such as Berlin and Duesseldorf.

Lufthansa and easyJet are currently awaiting EU approval for their deals to take on parts of Air Berlin. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison and Keith Weir)