Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2019 / 8:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moncler shares seen jumping after report of Kering interest

1 Min Read

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shares in luxury puffer coat maker Moncler were seen jumping over 10% on Thursday, according to traders, after a report of potential interest from French conglomerate Kering.

Shares in the Gucci owner were marginally up by 0.65% in early trading on the Paris bourse, after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday evening that the companies had held exploratory talks about a potential combination or deal.

The two firms declined to comment.

The report comes hot on the heels of LVMH’s agreed $16 billion takeover of jeweller Tiffany last month (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

