Moncler CEO cautious on 2019 business after Hong Kong unrest

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s Moncler said on Tuesday the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong could have an impact on the jacket maker’s business this year.

“Hong Kong is a situation that’s not great as is also the case for the whole of South Asia including Macao and Taiwan,” Moncler Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said.

Sales in Hong Kong account for around 6-7% of Moncler’s overall revenues.

Asked if he could confirm the company’s growth outlook, Ruffini said “I hope so but the world is complicated”.