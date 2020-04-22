Italy's Moncler scraps dividend as virus hits Q1 sales

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outwear maker Moncler scrapped a dividend payment on 2019 results after sales in the first quarter fell by 18% due to the global coronavirus emergency, it said on Wednesday.

The health crisis first hit China - a major market for high-end wares - late last year before spreading elsewhere, and several European states including Italy and France as well as the United States have gone into lockdown to try to cope.

After years of strong growth, which made the brand one of the best performing luxury groups, Moncler said it would shelve all non-essential projects including some advertising campaigns to achieve a 30% reduction in total capital spending.

Revenues in the first three months of the year fell to 310 million euros ($335.58 million), a touch above an average analyst estimate of 304 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.