FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Earnings Season
February 27, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Moncler to keep outperforming luxury market -COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The shape and size of Moncler will allow the Italian luxury outerwear company to continue outperforming the industry, Chief Operating Officer Roberto Eggs said during a capital markets day in Milan on Tuesday.

Worldwide sales of luxury goods, an industry worth some 260 billion euros ($321 billion), are seen growing 4-5 percent a year until 2020, according to consultancy Bain.

On Monday, Moncler said it expected further growth in 2018, after posting a 15 percent rise in revenue last year. ($1 = 0.8112 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.