Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Firms feast on old-school industry M&A with steel, energy tie-ups

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

In a M&A season marked by big technology and life sciences deals, this week kicked off with a pair of mergers in the metals and energy industries as Cleveland-Cliffs Inc announced it’s acquiring the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal S.A. and Devon Energy said it would combine with WPX Energy.

Jones Day and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton advised on the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Kirkland & Ellis and Vinson & Elkins all landed roles in the Devon Energy merger.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2S9iHmw

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up