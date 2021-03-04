Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Philippine food maker Monde Nissin files for up to $1.3 bln IPO

MANILA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Monde Nissin Corp, maker of ubiquitous Lucky Me! instant noodles, on Thursday filed for an up to 63 billion peso ($1.3 billion) initial public offering (IPO), in what is set to be the country’s largest-ever listing.

The filing comes as the Philippines, a historical laggard in Southeast Asia in terms of fundraising and market activity, is shaping up to be the region’s biggest IPO market this year.

$1 = 48.5650 Philippine pesos Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing

