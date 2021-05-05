Philippines' Monde Nissin gets investor commitments for $1 bln IPO - sources

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Philippine food maker Monde Nissin Corp has secured investor commitments for its billion-dollar initial public offering (IPO) at 13.50 pesos ($0.28) each, in what would be the country’s biggest IPO on record, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The owner of meat alternative Quorn had flagged the sale of up to 3.6 billion primary shares at a maximum price of 17.50 pesos, but Philippine IPOs are rarely set at their top price.

A spokesman for Monde Nissin declined comment.

Monde Nissin is looking to finalise agreements with its cornerstone investors this week before formally opening books for the $1 billion IPO next week said two of the sources, who did not want to be identified as the fixed price has not been announced. ($1 = 48.03 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty)