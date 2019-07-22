Westlaw News
‘Stoney Patch’ pot gummies spur lawsuit from Sour Patch Kids maker Mondelez

Dena Aubin

Mondelez Canada, maker of the popular Sour Patch gummies, has filed a trademark suit against the unknown makers of a cannabis-infused candy called Stoney Patch, accusing them of imitating the Sour Patch name to enhance demand for their product.

Filed on Friday in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit said Stoney Patch’s conduct violates both trademark law and a California law barring cannabis companies from using packaging that appeals to children.

