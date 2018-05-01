Mondelez revenue beats estimates on strong demand in Europe

May 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the snack maker benefited from strong demand in Europe and emerging markets.

The company said its net revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.77 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $6.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $938 million, or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $630 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.