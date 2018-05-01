FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mondelez revenue beats estimates on strong demand in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the snack maker benefited from strong demand in Europe and emerging markets.

The company said its net revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.77 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $6.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $938 million, or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $630 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.