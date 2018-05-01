UPDATE 1-Snack maker Mondelez results beat on strong demand in Europe

(Adds details, estimates)

May 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit and sales, helped by strong demand for Oreo cookies and belVita biscuits in European and emerging markets.

The snack maker’s shares, which have fallen over 9 percent this year, rose 2.6 percent to $40 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

Sales in Europe, the company’s biggest revenue generating segment, rose 14.4 percent, while emerging markets that include Latin America and Asia saw a 7.6 percent rise in sales.

Net sales from the company’s brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka chocolate and Oreo cookies, rose 8.2 percent to $5.14 billion.

The company’s net revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.77 billion, beating the analyst average estimate of $6.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $938 million, or 62 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $630 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Mondelez earned 62 cents a share, topping the analyst average estimate of 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.