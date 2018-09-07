FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 7, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mondelez expects 2-3 pct organic sales rise in 2019

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oreo-maker Mondelez International Inc said on Friday that it expects 2019 organic net revenue to increase 2 to 3 percent, helped by a strategic restructuring led by Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put.

Van de Put has been putting together a highly anticipated review of the company since he took the top job in November.

Mondelez said 2019 adjusted earnings is expected to grow 3 to 5 percent and said it still expects full-year 2018 organic net revenue to grow between 1 to 2 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.