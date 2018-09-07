Mondelez expects 2-3 pct organic sales rise in 2019

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oreo-maker Mondelez International Inc said on Friday that it expects 2019 organic net revenue to increase 2 to 3 percent, helped by a strategic restructuring led by Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put.

Van de Put has been putting together a highly anticipated review of the company since he took the top job in November.

Mondelez said 2019 adjusted earnings is expected to grow 3 to 5 percent and said it still expects full-year 2018 organic net revenue to grow between 1 to 2 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu)