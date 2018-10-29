Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez's sales miss estimates

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Monday, as fewer consumers bought its Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies in Europe and Latin America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.19 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $981 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 3.7 percent to $6.29 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)