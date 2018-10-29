FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 29, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez's sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Monday, as fewer consumers bought its Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies in Europe and Latin America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.19 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $981 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 3.7 percent to $6.29 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.