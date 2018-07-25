FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cadbury maker Mondelez's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, sending its shares up 4 percent in extended trading.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $323 million, or 22 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $498 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose to $6.11 billion from $5.99 billion, but fell short of the average estimate of $6.13 billion. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
