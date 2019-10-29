Company News
CORRECTED-Mondelez raises 2019 sales outlook, posts rise in revenue

(Corrects end date of quarter to Sept. 30 instead of June 30, paragraph 3)

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc raised its 2019 sales forecast on Tuesday after reporting a 1.1% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in emerging markets and North America.

Mondelez said it expects full-year organic net revenue growth of over 3.5% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% on a constant-currency basis.

Net revenue rose to $6.36 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.29 billion a year earlier.

