Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its snacks in emerging markets.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $726 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $823 million, or 56 cents per share.

Net revenue rose 2.1% to $6.91 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)