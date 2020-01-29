Company News
January 29, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its snacks in emerging markets.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $726 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $823 million, or 56 cents per share.

Net revenue rose 2.1% to $6.91 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

