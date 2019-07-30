Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates, raises FY forecast

July 30 (Reuters) - Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and raised its 2019 forecast on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand in emerging markets.

Net revenue fell to $6.06 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $6.11 billion a year earlier, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $6.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Mondelez said it expects full-year organic net revenue to rise over 3%, compared to a prior forecast of 2% to 3%. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)