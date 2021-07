July 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in demand for its biscuits and snacks in emerging markets.

Net revenue rose to $6.64 billion in the three months ended June 30, from $5.91 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $6.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Devika Syamnath)