Oreo maker Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 28 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc posted quarterly sales above market expectations on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its snacks and chocolates in North America.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.315 per share of Class A common stock, an increase of 11%.

Mondelez’s revenue fell to $5.91 billion from $6.06 billion, edging past market estimṅates of $5.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)