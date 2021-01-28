Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue tops estimates

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for its snacks and Oreo biscuits in its developed markets.

Revenue rose to $7.30 billion from $6.91 billion a year ago, beating analysts’ average estimate of $7.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)