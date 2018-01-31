Mondelez quarterly revenue rises 3 percent

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the world’s second-largest confectionary company, on Wednesday reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, fueled by strong demand for its key brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo cookies.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $802 million, or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $93 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S. tax reform resulted in a net tax benefit of $59 million.

The East Hanover, New Jersey- based company said its net revenue rose to $6.97 billion.