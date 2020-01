Jan 10 (Reuters) - Paper packaging company Mondi Plc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Oswald would step down after nearly three years in the role.

Mondi named Chief Financial Officer Andrew King as the interim CEO. He will take over from Oswald on March 31 and will keep the role until a successor is appointed, the company said.

The FTSE 100 firm did not disclose the reason for Oswald’s departure. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)