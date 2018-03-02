Packaging group Mondi announces special payout as annual profit climbs

March 2 (Reuters) - Paper and packaging group Mondi announced a special payout of 100 euro cents per share after full-year underlying profit rose 4 percent, benefiting from solid demand and higher average selling prices in most of its businesses.

Underlying operating profit rose to 1.02 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in 2017, up from 981 million euros a year earlier, Mondi said in a statement.

The group, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, had warned on full-year results in October because of cost pressures and currency headwinds but said on Friday that operational performance improvements had countered inflationary pressures in its cost base. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)