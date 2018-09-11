FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 11, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British chemical maker Elementis to pay $100 mln less for Mondo Minerals

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals company Elementis Plc on Tuesday said it would buy Mondo Minerals from U.S. private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of $500 million, lower than the $600 million price tag it had agreed in June.

“Following engagement with our shareholders, we have agreed terms of a revised deal with Advent that we believe represents compelling value,” Chief Executive Office Paul Waterman said.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.