British chemical maker Elementis to pay $100 mln less for Mondo Minerals

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals company Elementis Plc on Tuesday said it would buy Mondo Minerals from U.S. private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of $500 million, lower than the $600 million price tag it had agreed in June.

“Following engagement with our shareholders, we have agreed terms of a revised deal with Advent that we believe represents compelling value,” Chief Executive Office Paul Waterman said.