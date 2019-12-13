Moneta Money Bank committed to 2019, 2020 dividend outlook -CEO

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Czech lender Moneta Money Bank will stay committed to its dividend guidance for 2019 and 2020 as it completes a planned acquisition of the Czech building savings and mortgage business from Germany’s Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said.

Moneta has given an outlook to pay at least 6.65 crowns per share in dividends from 2019 and 2020 profits. In November, shareholders approved paying a portion of the 2019 dividend in an interim payout.

Moneta said on Thursday it had signed a deal to acquire Wuestenrot’s Czech assets for 180.4 million euros and expected to settle the transcation on April 1 next year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)