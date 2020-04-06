Financials
April 6, 2020 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Czech lender Moneta: loan deferral requests worth CZK 11 bln

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Czech lender Moneta Money Bank said on Monday it had granted more than 36,000 loan deferral requests worth a nominal 11 billion crowns ($430.75 million).

The government had last week approved a scheme that will allow borrowers a moratorium on loan payments of up to six months.

Moneta said among entrepreneur clients about 16% of its portfolio had expressed interest in a deferral and 4% among small- and medium-sized businesses. Consumer loans made up the biggest chunk of deferral requests, it added.

$1 = 25.5370 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below