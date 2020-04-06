Czech lender Moneta: loan deferral requests worth CZK 11 bln

PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Czech lender Moneta Money Bank said on Monday it had granted more than 36,000 loan deferral requests worth a nominal 11 billion crowns ($430.75 million).

The government had last week approved a scheme that will allow borrowers a moratorium on loan payments of up to six months.

Moneta said among entrepreneur clients about 16% of its portfolio had expressed interest in a deferral and 4% among small- and medium-sized businesses. Consumer loans made up the biggest chunk of deferral requests, it added.