MONETA shareholder critical of PPF deal seeks supervisory board seat

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - Investment group Petrus Advisers said on Wednesday it would propose an independent member to MONETA Money Bank’s supervisory board at the Czech lender’s April 28 general meeting.

Petrus Advisers own more than a 5% stake in MONETA and have opposed a proposal from investment group PPF to merge MONETA with PPF’s Czech and Slovak Home Credit businesses and lender Air Bank.

Petrus said it would nominate Nicola Northway, a former Barclays executive, in a counterproposal to the proposed re-election of Miroslav Singer, a former Czech central bank governor, to the supervisory board. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)