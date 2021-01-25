UPDATE 1-Czech lender MONETA shares jump after PPF offer news

(Adds comment, details)

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in MONETA Money Bank jumped as much as 18% on Monday after Czech billionaire Petr Kellner’s PPF group made a renewed attempt to buy into the lender in a two-stage offer similar to a failed plan two years ago.

PPF is seeking to gain majority control of the Czech Republic’s sixth-largest bank through a share tender offered at a 19% premium to Friday’s closing share price, and a tie-up with its Czech financial businesses.

Some shareholders and analysts, though, said the offer was at a disadvantage to MONETA, which is owned 100% in a free float since General Electric’s financial wing listed it in 2016.

“At first sight, the transaction does not look attractive for Moneta,” analysts at J&T Banka said in a note.

“Nevertheless, if the voluntary tender offer is successful, it will be very difficult for other shareholders to prevent this transaction.”

MONETA announced late on Friday it had received a voluntary tender offer from PPF for up to 20% of shares, with a right to increase that to 29%, at a price of 80 crowns per share. The planned offer could launch in February.

MONETA shares were up 11.3% at 74.70 crowns at 0828 GMT.

PPF also wants to sell its Czech lender Air Bank and other financial businesses in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to MONETA in a share swap.

In total, PPF could own up to 57.2% of MONETA.

PPF, via its global consumer lender unit Home Credit, had sought a similar deal valued at 19.8 billion crowns ($923.2 million) in 2018 which fell apart in 2019 after MONETA sought a reduction in the valuation of Home Credit assets offered in the transaction.

“This is the second time a transaction without merit is being dreamed up between Moneta’s CEO... and PPF owner Petr Kellner and we are disturbed by being presented with more of the same, an already failed proposition from 2018 in new clothes,” said fund Petrus Advisers, which owns a 2-3% stake in MONETA. ($1 = 21.4480 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)