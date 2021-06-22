MONETA shareholders reject PPF takeover as part of Air Bank deal

PRAGUE (Reuters) -MONETA Money Bank shareholders on Tuesday rejected a share issue that would have given its biggest investor, PPF, a controlling stake and help to pay for a proposed $1.2 billion acquisition of PPF’s Czech lending assets.

A general meeting approved the acquisition of smaller rival Air Bank and other assets from PPF in the first of two crucial votes. But a second agenda item on the share issue failed to reach the required threshold of votes for approval.

“For this reason, the acquisition of 100% shares in Air Bank... by MONETA Money Bank cannot be realised based on the share purchase agreements approved (at) today’s general meeting,” MONETA said in a stock exchange filing.

The proposed tie-up is the second attempt by Czech lender MONETA to seal a deal with biggest shareholder PPF, which would have taken a controlling stake through the proposed share issue.

The previous attempted deal with the Czech Republic’s biggest investment group - which was founded in the 1990s by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, who died in a helicopter crash in Alaska last March - fizzled out in 2019 when MONETA sought a lower valuation of Air Bank.

PPF has built up a 29.9% stake in MONETA and was seeking majority control to gain a stronger foothold in a domestic market dominated by foreign owners.

Some shareholders and proxy advisers have criticised the deal.

Shareholders backed the plans to buy PPF’s Czech lender Air Bank, along with the Czech and Slovak units of global consumer lender Home Credit and peer-to-peer lender Benxy, for a price of 25.9 billion crowns ($1.2 billion).

However, they balked at the issuance of 291.4 million new shares at 80 crowns per share subscribed to PPF. The 23.3 billion crowns in proceeds was to help pay for the acquisition and PPF would have increased its stake to 55.4% in the process, diluting other shareholders.

Shares in MONETA reduced early losses and traded steady at 79.70 crowns after the votes.

Fund group Petrus Advisers, which says it holds a more than 5% stake in MONETA that makes it the second-biggest shareholder, has said the deal undervalues MONETA and its economics were not attractive.

Investor advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services had also deemed the price too high.

($1 = 21.4890 Czech crowns)