UPDATE 1-Czech MONETA bank to give shareholders more say in Air Bank merger

(Updates throughout with CEO comments)

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Czech lender MONETA Money Bank aims to allow its shareholders to participate in a new share issue that is part of its proposed deal to buy rival Air Bank, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

MONETA announced in October a 19.8 billion crown ($877 million) cash-and-stock deal to buy Air Bank from Home Credit Group, part of the PPF empire of Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s richest man.

MONETA will also buy Home Credit’s Czech and Slovak consumer finance businesses.

It is one of the biggest deals in the Czech banking sector in years and will create the third-largest Czech retail bank by branch network.

However, MONETA said last month that it was re-negotiating some conditions and CEO Tomas Spurny said on an earnings call on Wednesday that they would include giving existing shareholders the chance to maintain pre-emptive rights.

Under the proposed takeover, MONETA had said it would pay Home Credit 6.75 billion crowns in cash and issue 165.6 million in new MONETA shares, valued at 13 billion crowns, giving Home Credit a 24.48 percent stake in the merged entity.

Spurny said MONETA was now “negotiating a structure where the stake in the bank will be fundamentally, materially lower”, so that existing MONETA shareholders would be able to buy some of the 165.6 million new shares.

“Moneta’s objective is to ensure the existing shareholder base has the ability to participate in the capital increase and effectively regulate the size of (the) stake,” he said.

“The discussions (with Home Credit Group) have been very constructive,” Spurny said. “I am fairly optimistic that both sides understand the magnitude of the opportunity.”

MONETA also plans to issue debt to help pay for the acquisition but has not finalised details.

MONETA shares were up 1.2 percent at 78.05 crowns at 0843 GMT.